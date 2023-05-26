Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Down 2.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.83. 7,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

