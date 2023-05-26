Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.61 and last traded at $143.76. Approximately 6,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $553.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

