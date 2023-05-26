Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.06. 33,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 55,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5,508.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 378,777 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 329,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 100,424 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.