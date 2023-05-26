Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.06. 33,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 55,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
