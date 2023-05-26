Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,488. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

