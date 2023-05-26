Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 44,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 234,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.