Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 44,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 234,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

