Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 1,141,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,050. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

