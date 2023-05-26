Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.51. 4,521,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815,775. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

