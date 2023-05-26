iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,275 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $62,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 53,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

