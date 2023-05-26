iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 30.5% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $458,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,634. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.58 and its 200 day moving average is $402.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

