iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.81. 1,560,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.58 and a 200-day moving average of $402.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

