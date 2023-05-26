iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.37% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $234,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJH stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.94. The company had a trading volume of 427,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,500. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.29.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

