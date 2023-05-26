iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 453,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

