iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,481,000. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

