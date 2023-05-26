iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 48.2% in May

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 322,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,554. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 1,603,700 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after buying an additional 797,760 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after buying an additional 762,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

