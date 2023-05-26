iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 48.2% in May

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 322,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,554. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
