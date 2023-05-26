iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. 1,433,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

