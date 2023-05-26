iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 252.1% in May

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the April 30th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,272,000 after buying an additional 522,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 249,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

