iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.02. 6,972,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644,189. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.