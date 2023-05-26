iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.57

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 1206620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

