iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

