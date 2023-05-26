iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.93. 247,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 201,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $412.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 289,054 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

