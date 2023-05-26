iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.19. 4,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

