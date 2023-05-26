iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Trimmed by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,155. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

