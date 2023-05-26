iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Decreased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,175,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.67. 230,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

