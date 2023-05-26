iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,934 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.