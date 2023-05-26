iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $426.38 and last traded at $430.93. Approximately 1,274,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 955,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

