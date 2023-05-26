iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.07 and last traded at $107.46. 74,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 127,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.