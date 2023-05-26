Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

