Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Iteris Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
