J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 277.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.5 %

TSLA stock traded up $10.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. 72,550,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,871,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $616.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

