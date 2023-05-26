J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 267.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $17.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.37. 3,877,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,562. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

