J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $127,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

BLK traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $670.90. The stock had a trading volume of 140,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

