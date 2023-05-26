J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $192,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $48.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $777.64. 2,503,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $636.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $779.33.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

