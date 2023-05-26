Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.52

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.52 and last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 21559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

