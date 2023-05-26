Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of JACK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,689. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.
In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
