Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,689. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.