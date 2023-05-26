Jefferies Financial Group Trims Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price to GBX 1,590

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.61) to GBX 2,050 ($25.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Victrex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $19.24 on Monday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.
About Victrex
Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victrex (VTXPF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.