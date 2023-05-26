Jefferies Financial Group Trims Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price to GBX 1,590

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.61) to GBX 2,050 ($25.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $19.24 on Monday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.