JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Up 2.4%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

JFE Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

