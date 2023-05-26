JMP Securities Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

