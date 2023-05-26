John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $12.44. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 28,972 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Read More
