John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $12.44. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 28,972 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

