John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $34.27

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.27, but opened at $35.18. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

See Also

