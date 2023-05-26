Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

