Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.37 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $22,368.17 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,748.24 or 1.00031911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04593456 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,402.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

