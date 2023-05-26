JSF Financial LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $135.47. 664,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

