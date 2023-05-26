JSF Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.10. 1,080,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

