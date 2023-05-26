JSF Financial LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. 939,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,664. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.48 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.



