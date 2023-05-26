K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $3.12 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,072 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.



