K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.97 Million in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of INDUS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. JMP Securities lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock remained flat at $66.78 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.