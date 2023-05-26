K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPH shares. Bank of America lowered Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

