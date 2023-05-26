K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.12% of TLG Acquisition One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLGA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

