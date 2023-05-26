Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goodbody upgraded Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kainos Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,525 ($18.97) to GBX 1,270 ($15.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.45).

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,120.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,426.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 16.10 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 7,666.67%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

