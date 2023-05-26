Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Trading Down 3.5%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$20.70 and last traded at C$20.70. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kambi Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.06.

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

