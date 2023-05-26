Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,815. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

